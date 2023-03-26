Police Ban Protests In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has banned all forms of protest throughout the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, in a statement on Sunday, said the police command took this decision in order to prevent the breakdown of law and order and to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

According to him, the intelligence report on security in the state can no longer sustain any form of protest in the state.

Consequently, the police advised parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards do not violate this order as anyone caught shall be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Channels Television reports that following the governorship election in the state where the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule, emerged as the winner, supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including women and youths have been protesting and calling for a review of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).