Six Suspects In NSCDC Net For Illegal Dealings In Petroleum Products

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Abia State has taken into custody Six suspects for illegal dealings in petroleum products.

State commandant, CC Paul Igwebuike while briefing newsmen in Umuahia made it clear that activities of the suspects and their partners in crime constitute economic sabotage against the nation and must not be allowed to foster as he made it clear that he would rely on intelligence driven activities to help nib the nefarious acts of oil vandals.

And upon the conclusion of investigation the suspects will be charged to court for diligent prosecution.

One of the suspect, Tochukwu Onwuzurigbo denied any involvement saying that he requested for condemned oil from his usual supplier only but was given twenty five drums of suspected crude oil unknowingly.

