VIDEO: Super Eagles Fly Out For Guinea-Bissau Tie

The Super Eagles have departed for Guinea-Bissau ahead of the second leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
A video on the team’s social media platforms showed the team departing Abuja for the game at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.
“We’re off to Guinea-Bissau,” the video caption read.
The first leg of the encounter saw Nigeria lose shockingly to the Wild Dogs at home, catapulting Guinea-Bissau to the zenith of the Group A race for the continental showpiece.
But the Nigerian side are hoping to make amends when the second leg tie takes place by 5 pm on Monday!