Diya Was A Patriot With Deep Commitment To Nigeria, Osinbajo Mourns

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed sadness over the death of a former Chief of Staff under the late General Sani Abacha, Lt- Gen. Oladipo Diya (Rtd), describing him as a patriot who showed deep love and commitment to Nigeria during and after his service to the military and the nation.

Diya died on Sunday morning at the age of 79, according to family sources.

In a statement he personally signed, the VP said, “I received with sadness, the news of the passing of (rtd) Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, the former Chief of General Staff and number two official in the administration of the Federal Military Government of the late General Sani Abacha.

“General Diya was not only a distinguished Nigerian patriot, and an illustrious son of Odogbolu in Ogun State, he was also a statesman who showed deep love and commitment to our country even after his illustrious service to the nation.

“General Diya, GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni, was a forthright, brilliant officer and a devoted family man,” he added.

The Vice President stated that “his passing is a loss to the people of Ogun State and Nigeria. Our prayer is that God comforts the family, friends , associates and the people of Ogun State. May his memory always be blessed.”