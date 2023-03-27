Domestic Airfares Increased By 66.36% In One Year – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that domestic air transport fares increased by 66.36 per cent in the last one year.

This was contained in its latest report titled, ‘Transport Fare Watch (February 2023)’.

According to the Bureau, the average fare paid by air passengers in air travel for specified routes single journey decreased by 0.18% on a month-on-month basis from N74,702.70 in January 2023 to N74,571.62 in February 2023.

But the report said that “On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 66.36% from N44,825.04 in February 2022.”

Also in the report, it was disclosed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop decreased by 0.47% in February 2023 to N647.66 from N650.70 in January 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average fare paid rose by 26.07% from N513.72 in February 2022.

For bus journey intercity per drop, the average fare paid by commuters dropped to N3,990.70 in February 2023, marking a growth rate of -0.19% on a month-on-month basis compared to the N3,998.42 in January 2023. On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 4.02% from N3,836.45 in February 2022.

The average fare paid on Okada transportation, according to the NBS was N461.28 in February 2023, which was 1.07% lower than the rate recorded in January 2023 (N466.25).

“On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 21.67% when compared with February 2022 (N379.12). In addition, the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in February 2023 stood at N1,029.47, showing an increase of 12.74% on a year-on-year basis from N913.13 in February 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it declined by 0.33% from N1,032.84 in January 2023,” the report added.

On state profile analysis, Taraba State recorded the highest bus journey fare within the city (per drop constant route) with N870, followed by Bauchi with N800.00, while on the other hand, Borno State recorded the least average fare with N500, followed by Anambra with N515.

The highest fare for intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare) in February 2023 was recorded in Abuja with N6,200.00, followed by Adamawa with N5,725.00. The least fares were recorded in Kwara with N2,000.00, followed by Zamfara with N2,567.00.

The highest air transport fare (for specified routes single journeys) in February 2023 with N80,500 was recorded by Kebbi, followed by Bayelsa with N80,000. On the other hand, Abia recorded the least with N69,850, followed by Niger with N70,000.00

Kwara State had the highest motorcycle transport fare with N760.00 in February 2023, followed by Lagos with N750.00. The least fare was recorded in Edo with N158.00, followed by Bayelsa with N190.00.

Likewise, water transport fare in Delta was highest with N3,500.00, followed by Rivers with N3,200.00, while the least was recorded in Borno with N360.00, followed by Kebbi with N425.00.

Analysis of Transport fare categories by zone showed that in February 2023, transport fares of bus journeys within the city recorded the highest in the North-East with N698.33, followed by the South-South with N660.58, while the South-East recorded the least with N616.88.

For bus journey intercity, the South-West recorded the highest fare with N4,255.83, followed by the North-East with N4,130.83, while the North-West recorded the least with N3,816.71.

The highest air transport fare in February 2023 with N76,350.00 was recorded in the North-East, followed by the South-East with N75,270.00, while the North-Central had the least with N72,357.14.

Also, commuters on Okada paid the highest fare in the North-Central with N528.17, followed by the South-West with N518.35, while the North-West recorded the least with N332.86.

For water transport, the NBS added that the South-South had the highest fare paid with N2,425.83, followed by the South-West with N950.00, while the North-East had the least fare with N656.67.