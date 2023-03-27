Filmmaker Atuma Sets Agenda For Otti In Abia

For Canada-based filmmaker Pascal Atuma, Abia State is in dire need of a turnaround and the hope of millions of indigenes have been placed in Governor-elect Alex Otti.

“We know the challenges you will face because you are starting from ground zero, unlike the other new governors with something from their predecessors to build on,” said the film producer in an open letter to Otti shared on his Instagram page.

“We will be very patient with you, but at the same time, we expect your best efforts and nothing but the best.”

Highlighting areas of concentration to the recently elected Labour Party candidate, Anuma points to the need for more infrastructure, youth development, schools, roads, industries, and trained employees.

Echoing a vacuum identified by Otti himself, the artist laments the hunger suffered by pensioners, the burden of “more loans” being serviced, and a lack of security of lives and property.

READ ALSO: Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested For Alleged Assault

Atuma dreams of an Abia that supersedes the Samuel Mbakwe years, when the beloved governor of Second Republic Imo State was at the helm.

He reminds Otti that the campaign season is ended: “You are the leader now that the election is over and the people chose you. So please lead Abia State to greater heights than Governor Sam Onunaka Mbakwe did when we were all in old Imo State.

“You have what it takes, and we are confident you will do exceptionally well behind all odds and challenges.”

The filmmaker also urges Otti to prioritise the youths, carrying them along every step of the way, and creating educative and innovative programmes for them that will prepare them to meet the challenges of tomorrow.