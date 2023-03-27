Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers At Enugu Checkpoint

Gunmen have attacked a checkpoint in Enugu, killing two officers in the process.

The incident happened on Sunday while the officers serving in the Uwani Division were on a routine stop and search duty along Campus Gate Road by Kenyatta Market, Enugu.

“Many of the hoodlums escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot injuries in the ensuing gun duel, while two of the operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation,” a statement by the Enugu Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe read.

The armed hoodlums in their numbers and operating in SUVs suddenly opened fire on the police officers, taking them unawares, the image maker added.

He noted that vehicles the hoodlums came with have been recovered and a manhunt to arrest for their arrest has been launched.

“Consequently, a manhunt of the assailants, which was immediately launched, resulted in the miscreants abandoning the black-coloured Mercedes Benz ML 350 4Matic Jeep they used for the operation along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Road, Enugu. The vehicle, riddled with gunshots and blood stains, has been recovered. The recovery of the vehicle and the signs thereof corroborates the preliminary investigation which suggests that at least two of the hoodlums were neutralized,” the statement further read.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, FDC, has ordered tactical/operational operatives of the Command to sustain the ongoing manhunt operation, warning that anything short of fishing out and bringing the assailants to book, to assuage the unfortunate loss of the two operatives, will not be accepted.”

The Commissioner is also calling on residents of the state to help the police with useful information that will aid in the arrest of the suspects. He also urged medical facility owners to report any person or persons, dead or alive, sighted with gunshot injuries to the police.