No Regrets Not Supporting Jandor For Lagos Gov Election — Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has said that he has no regret not supporting the candidate of his party, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, George said he followed the decision of a group he belongs to which was to support the best among all the candidates irrespective of political affiliation.

READ ALSO: ‘I Can Go Anywhere With My Green Passport’, Bode George Speaks On Exile After Tinubu’s Victory

“If you say that I supported somebody from another party, it is not me as PDP. There is a group called Omo Eko Pataki and as a bonafide Lagosian we sat down, we took each of those candidates from (Governor Babajide) Sanwo-Olu to Jandor and others and we weighed them.

“And there was a new movement going on in the country and we said look, who has the capacity? Who has the educational background? Who has the moral background to handle my state? As a PDP, the fellow who got the ticket was on another planet.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Asked whether he has regrets not supporting Jandor, George said, “No regrets whatsoever (not supporting Jandor). And let me tell you something, I said it publicly to our presidential candidate that if they do not honour the South-West, I won’t vote for Atiku, I did not hide it,” George said.

George had backed Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for the Lagos governorship election eventually won by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chieftain said the party must come together and resolve differences within it, adding that it must probe what made the G5 governors and other elders in the party to withdraw their support for the party.

He maintained that he is ready to go on political retirement following Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the President-Elect after the February 25 presidential election. He said he has a right to live anywhere he wants chooses to.