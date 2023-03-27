I Will Win Third Term In Adamawa If Constitution Allows, Says Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State is confident of winning a third term in office as governor of the state if the Nigerian constitution allows it.

He stated this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. Fintiri is seeking re-election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the governorship poll in the state inconclusive last week.

Although final results counted by INEC showed that Fintiri scored the highest votes, the electoral body said the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between Fintiri and Senator Aishatu Dahiru aka Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before the poll was declared inconclusive, Fintiri scored 421,524 votes while Binani got 390,275 votes.

During the interview, the governor said if the people did not want him, he would not have been leading in the election, winning 16 local governments out of 21.

“If the opportunity would be provided for a governor to contest for the third time, I think I am one of those that can win election three times in that state,” he stated.

“I am one of the most performing governors in the country. Go and carry out your survey. I am one governor that has developed the infrastructure excellently across all the local government areas. I have turned around the state that now looks like Abuja.”

In a related development, INEC on Monday fixed Saturday, April 15 for the governorship, national and state assembly supplementary elections which also includes Adamawa and Kebbi states.

“Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023,” a statement by INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, stated.