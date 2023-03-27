Lagos Reiterates Ban On Commercial Motorcycles, Warns Riders

The Lagos State Government has reiterated that the ban on commercial motorcycles popularly called ‘okada’ in 10 Local Government Areas, (LGAs) and 15 Local Council Development Areas, (LCDAs) in the metropolis still persists.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, on Monday.

While on a tour of some restricted areas within the state, where large numbers of motorcyclists (okada riders) had resumed operations, he reaffirmed the state government’s ban on okada in the affected areas.

He identified the LGAs as Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa, adding that the LCDAs as Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Yaba and Coker Aguda. With others at; Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

Warning both riders and passengers to keep off, the governor’s aide urged the general public to comply.

According to him, any defaulter is liable to three years in prison if apprehended and prosecuted, with their motorcycles impounded and crushed in the public view, in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

Giwa also solicited for support on government policies by all and sundry, noting that despite the available existing interventions and viable alternatives provided for okada operators which were expected to cushion the effect of the ban on their livelihood, the recalcitrant riders have refused to take advantage of them.