PDP Crisis: Ayu Looking For Trouble If He Disregards Court Order On Suspension – Bode George

Amid the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a chieftain of the party, Bode George says the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu will be looking for trouble if he shuns a court order on his suspension.

On Monday, A High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, issued an interim injunction restraining Ayu from parading himself as the PDP chairman. The presiding judge, Justice W.I. Kpochi, gave the interim order in suit No. MHC/85/2023 filed at the court by a party member from Benue State, Terhide Utaan with Ayu and the PDP as defendants.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, George, a Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, advised Ayu to obey the court order to avoid problems.

“If there is that court that a judge has issued, the National Legal Adviser representing the party, Ayu should go to that court and plead with the judge that this kind of order cannot hold because of AB, B, C, D.

“If you don’t do that and you disregard the order from the court, then you are looking for trouble,” George said.

‘Divided House, Defeated House’

As part of measures to resolve the crisis rocking the main opposition party, George called for calm and unity in the PDP.

According to him, a divided house is a defeated house. He called on both PDP supporters and leaders who love the party to conduct what he described as a post-mortem.

The reason for the analysis, George stated, is to avoid making the same mistakes that has plagued the PDP into its current internal crisis in the nearest future.

He added, “It is a matter of wanting Ayu or not. All I was saying as a respecter of the rules of the party was that when the founding fathers came, (they) made it exceedingly clear that whoever emerges as the President cannot come from the same zone as the National Chairman.

“I remember what Ayu told us that if the presidential candidate emerges from the North, I will resign, now he didn’t. But those mistakes have been made. The underbelly of the party is still rumbling.

“Whether I like him or not, that is not the issue now. The main issue is that we must stabilise this platform. Let everybody cool down. If we start firing ourselves and make the party look like a divided house, a divided house is a defeated house.”