Police Arrest 781 Offenders For Electoral Crimes During 2023 General Elections

Over 700 offenders have been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), for violation of electoral laws during the 2023 general elections.

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba disclosed this on Monday during a meeting with Commissioners of Police from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, as well as other senior officers.

According to the IGP, the exact figure of those arrested currently stands at 781.

Giving more details regarding the arrest, IGP Alkali Baba said 185 cases of electoral infractions were recorded during the presidential election with 203 arrests made.

For the Governorship and State Assembly elections, the police chief stated that 304 electoral breaches were recorded and 578 offenders were arrested.

The IGP said the meeting with the Commissioners and other leaders within the force has become critical in the face of the threats to national security by some political actors who he says are trying to undermine the peace of the country after the elections.

He condemned the action of the political actors who are engaged in ethnic profiling in advancing their interests and urged Nigerians to rather strive towards unity.