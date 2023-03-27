Super Eagles Bounce Back With Revenge Win Against Guinea-Bissau

Nigerian came back to revenge a home defeat to Guinea-Bissau, recording a 1-0 win against same opposition on Monday.

The Djurtus shocked everyone on Friday when they recorded a 1-0 victory over the Super Eagles in Abuja.

However, a first-half penalty from Moses Simon was enough for Jose Peseiro’s men to win the reverse fixture.

With the result, Nigeria return back to the top of Group A with nine points with two more points than second placed Guinea-Bissau.

The slim victory also ended a four-match losing streak for the Nigerians who have won the AFCON three times.

The third place is occupied by Sierra Leone with five points, while Sao Tome & Principe sit at the bottom of the group with just one point.