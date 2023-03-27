Super Eagles Bounce Back With Revenge Win Against Guinea-Bissau

A first-half penalty from Moses Simon was enough for Jose Peseiro’s men to win the reverse fixture.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated March 27, 2023
Twitter
photo of the Super Eagles ahead of their AFCON ,match against Guinea Bissau on Friday

 

Nigerian came back to revenge a home defeat to Guinea-Bissau, recording a 1-0 win against same opposition on Monday.

The Djurtus shocked everyone on Friday when they recorded a 1-0 victory over the Super Eagles in Abuja.

However, a first-half penalty from Moses Simon was enough for Jose Peseiro’s men to win the reverse fixture.

READ ALSO: AFCON23Q: Super Eagles Eye Redemption Against Guinea-Bissau

With the result, Nigeria return back to the top of Group A with nine points with two more points than second placed Guinea-Bissau.

The slim victory also ended a four-match losing streak for the Nigerians who have won the AFCON three times.

The third place is occupied by Sierra Leone with five points, while Sao Tome & Principe sit at the bottom of the group with just one point.

More Stories

No related articles found