AFCON23Q: Super Eagles Eye Redemption Against Guinea-Bissau

The Super Eagles will be aiming to put behind their shocking defeat to the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau in the Group A 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier as they head to the Portuguese-speaking West African nation for the second leg of the encounter.

A 29th-minute goal from Mama Samba Balde left Francis Uzoho in no man’s land to keep Nigeria in an uncomfortable second spot on the log-table

Despite the loss, Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has called for calm, blaming the home defeat on bad luck.

“We missed many goals,” he said after the game. “We could have been here for another hour and not scored. Sometimes it happens in football.

“I am not happy of course, I am sad, like my team, but they did the maximum.”

The 2013 AFCON winners departed Abuja on Sunday for Guinea-Bissau ahead of the second-leg clash.

A video on the team’s social media platforms showed the team departing Abuja for the game at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.

Peseiro is expected to make a number of changes for Monday’s rematch with the likes of Semi Ajayi, who plays for West Bromwich Albion, expected to replace the injured Kevin Akpoguma who sustained a facial injury

He will pair Calvin Bassey in central defence.

While the likes of OGC Nice’s striker, Terem Moffi, will come in place of Kelechi Iheanacho. He and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will lead the attack for the Super Eagles.

Time For Nigeria Vs Guinea- Bissau

This will be the third time the two nations will clash; the first meeting was in the 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon where the Super Eagles managed a 2-0 win.

Guinea Bissau top Group A with seven points, one more than the Super Eagles. Sierra Leone are third with five points after their win against Sao Tome & Principe on Sunday.

Time: 5:00 pm (West Africa Time)

Venue: Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro