Wike Did Not Work Against Peter Obi, Says Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has debunked claims that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike worked against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the February 25th, 2023 elections.

Speculations had been rife over Wike working against Obi winning the oil-rich state in the presidential elections, to which Umahi has faulted.

“Let me correct the insinuations that governor Wike worked against Peter Obi, no, rather we commend him for standing with Peter Obi,” Umahi said on Monday during the commissioning of the remodeled Community Secondary school, in Obio-Akpor local government area.

“Governor Wike was presented with a number of options, people that they had penciled down, and out of all of them he chose his excellency, Peter Obi. And being very close to him regarding the first meeting, we said how come nobody from the southeast was invited and that was the point of our concern, but we all supported him in the choice of Peter Obi and we all worked for Atiku and Peter.”

“In 2019, Governor Wike called very few of us and said let us support Secondus to be the national chairman of PDP, for me it was an impossible task, but when he makes up his mind, he doesn’t go back, he convinced all of us and we all went to the field”

“But that singular meeting agreed that when the deputy governorship would be made, the southeast governors and leaders would be called , unfortunately, the candidate of our party did not consult, when he called governor Wike in their meeting, nobody from the southeast was called and that was our quarrel”

“Let me say it very boldly, that I made it very clear that in my state we were going to give president Buhari 25percent and 75percent to PDP and all the governors of southeast agreed to this, if anybody said he didn’t agree to this, it is not the truth, about two governors came to that. ”

“We gave 25percent to APC, I have no regret supporting Buhari till the last day and even out of office, he has favoured my state very greatly, and he has shown me a lot of love and so I will continue to appreciate him, he will continue to be my father in office and out of office.”