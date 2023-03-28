How Oil Exploration In Nasarawa Will Benefit The People – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday said the new discovery of crude oil in the North Central state will benefit the people.

Earlier in the day, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the first oil drilling of the Ebenyi-A Exploration Well located in the Middle Benue Trough in the Obi Local Government Area of the state.

Sule, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said some young residents of the state have been employed in the process.

“When we went to the site today, my excitement was to see that on top of that (oil) rig, are youths from Nasarawa State that have been employed already by the company.

“They are not just gaining employment; they are gaining experience. These are people who have never seen an oil and gas operation before. Today, they are working on a rig. So, we are getting them trained, they are getting the experience and we are getting the advantage about the economic empowerment that is there.”

How the oil exploration in Nasarawa State benefit the people. – Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State

Protest Ban

During the interview, the governor as the Chief Security Officer of the state, also weighed in on the ban on protest in Nasarawa.

Last Saturday, the Nasarawa State Police Command banned all forms of protests across the state, with some Nigerians faulting the decision of the authorities.

Some women in Nasarawa had also protested the result of the March 18 governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that declared the governor winner of the exercise.

However, Sule said the police are not under his control. He said the Inspector General of Police would be in a better position to address the issue.

He said, “As far as we are concerned, these people have gone like this for one week. They just brought some people, vulnerable old women from the villages, paid them N1,000 a day to be carrying out this shame all over the place.

“They are not bringing their own wives, sisters. We have 147 wards in Nasarawa State. Let them bring all the women leaders from the wards.

“Protesters have been protesting under my watch. (The ban) is from the police. The police are not under me, you may ask the Inspector General of Police.”