Fire Erupts In Building At Balogun Market, Lagos 

Fire has erupted in a five-storey building at the Balogun Market in Lagos State.

Footages of the incident which had gone viral on social media showed smoke billowing from the structure.

But the incident has been put under control by emergency responders.

FIRE ALERT UPDATE 🚨🚨 The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five storey building. The Fire is however under control as mitigation are on to limits it spread. pic.twitter.com/gqF8mZlLYQ — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 28, 2023

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five-storey building,” the Director of the agency Adeseye Margaret said in a statement.

“The Fire is however under control as mitigation is on to limit its spread.

Update to follow as the situation unfolds.”

The incident is the latest in a series of fire outbreaks in markets in Lagos. About two weeks ago, an inferno gutted the Akere Motor Spare Parts Market in the Apapa Ajegunle area of the state.

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the incident.