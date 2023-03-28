Reps Ask FG To Immortalise Diya

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to immortalise late elder statesman Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya.

The House made the resolution on Tuesday, following a motion from the member representing Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal Constituency, Kolapo Osunsanya.

The Lower Chamber held a moment of silence in his honour and stated that a delegation would be sent to visit his family in Lagos.

Diya’s death was announced in a statement by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning.

The late general, who was the chief of staff under the late head of state General Sani Abacha, died barely a week before he turned 79.

Born on April 3, 1944 at Odogbolu in Ogun State, he joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.

Diya was appointed Chief of General Staff (CGS) in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994. He was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under Abacha from 1994 as the CGS.