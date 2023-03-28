Senate President: Senator Sani Musa Declares Interest

The list of senators-elect declaring to contest for the seat of the Senate President is growing as Senator Sani Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced his intention to contest.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday morning at the National Assembly, Senator Musa who represents Niger North says the North Central deserves the position of Senate President.

He argued that the zone has consistently aligned with the governing party and has always given it massive votes as exemplified in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He is also asking the APC to address the issue of religious balancing in the zoning of seats for principal officers of the National Assembly bearing in mind that the president and vice president-elect are of the same faith.

Senator Musa further noted the APC, at a meeting in the Presidential Villa, advised federal legislators to hold back their ambitions till the release of the zoning format.

The lawmaker, therefore, said he will wait before officially declaring his ambition if the office is zoned to the North Central.