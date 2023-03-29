FEC Okays N24.2bn For Free Internet At Airports, Varsities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved free internet services at 20 selected airports, six markets and 43 universities across the country at the cumulative cost of 24.2 billion naira.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed this after the FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

He affirmed that states like Lagos and Ondo in the South-West; Imo, Anambra, Enugu in the South-East; Rivers and Akwa Ibom for the South-South; Abuja and Kwara for the North Central; Kano, Sokoto and Kebbi for the North-West; Adamawa, Maiduguri and Gombe for North-East will enjoy the free broadband for passengers coming into those airports, particularly to ease the communication challenge and make online transactions.

The FEC had earlier approved a similar memo for the provision of unlimited internet in 18 universities in the first phase of the project.

Cumulatively, the 24.20 billion naira project is to be implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission for five months.