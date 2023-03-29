Kano APC Gov Candidate Gawuna Concedes Defeat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Kano, Nasiru Gawuna, has conceded the results of the election.

The concession came moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented a certificate of return to the Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In a two-minute audio statement on Wednesday, Gawuna stated that although they had requested a review of the election results by INEC, upon review, the commission had found Yusuf to be the winner of the election.

The runner-up in the election stated that, “as a good Muslim”, he must accept the outcome of the election, whether in his favour or not.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate His Excellency, Governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf on his victory at the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Kano.

“Although we requested a review of the election result by INEC, the commission after the review still finds Abba Kabir Yusuf as the winner of the election, therefore, as a good Muslim, I must accept the outcome whether in my favor or not,” Gawuna said.

He further expressed his good wishes for Yusuf’s tenure as Governor of Kano State.

“I want to assure the people of Kano that we will continue to work together with the government in power for the development and progress of the state. I wish Abba Kabir Yusuf [a] good tenure and God’s guidance as he assumes the mantle of leadership of our great state,” he added.

It would be recalled that the Kano governorship election, which was held on March 18, was keenly contested between Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP and Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the APC, with the former emerging victorious with a total of 1,014,353 votes while the latter scored a total of 987,819 votes.