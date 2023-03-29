Masari To Inaugurate Transition Committee

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has approved the formation of a “high-powered” transition committee for smooth handover to the incoming administration of the state, following the emergence of his successor, Dikko Radda.

Channels Television reports that the 40-member transition committee to usher in the Radda administration is to be chaired by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Muntari Lawal, with Permanent Secretary, Administration, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the State, Usman Isiyaku, as Secretary.

It was gathered that Masari also approved the appointment of a 43-member inauguration committee under the chairmanship of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Musa Funtua, while Hannatu Musawa would serve as Secretary.

Both committees will reportedly be inaugurated by Masari on Thursday at the Council Chambers of General Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina.

In a related development, a letter released on Tuesday from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government signed by the Permanent Secretary (Cabinet and Security), Sulaiman Safana, revealed that the committee would operate in accordance with some terms of reference.

The terms include to identify and make adequate preparation of the venue for the swearing-in of their the Governor-elect and the Deputy Governor-elect; and arrange and cater for security and required logistics.

Others are to prepare list of important dignitaries to be invited to grace the occasion; identify and arrange decent accommodation for the invited dignitaries; produce and distribute programme/invitations for the event; and co-opt any other person(s) to assist the committee.

Members of the committee reportedly include the Director, Media and Publicity Committee of the Katsina State APC Campaign Council, Ahmed Abdulkadir, among others.