Osinbajo Prays For Tinubu On 71st Birthday

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated the President-Elect, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 71st birthday, praying God to grant him more wisdom and strength in the years to come.

Osinbajo’s felicitation was contained in a statement on Wednesday which he personally signed.

READ ALSO: Reps Member Accuses Military Of Assaulting Colleague In Benue

He said that the occasion “is unique, as it occurs as you prepare to take on your most significant assignment yet as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Below is the VP’s message in full: