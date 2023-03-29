Paystack CEO Acquires Majority Stake In Danish Football Club, Aarhus Fremad

Paystack Co-founder and CEO Shola Akinlade has bought a 55 percent stake in a second division Danish club, Aarhus Fremad.

This was made public Tuesday in a statement on the website of local football club Sporting Lagos also founded by the 37-year-old entrepreneur.

“We’re delighted to announce our investment in Danish club, Aarhus Fremad. Founded in June 1947, Aarhus Fremad is currently top of the Danish 2nd Division — the third tier of the Danish football league system,” he said.

“We’re excited about this development because this is a chance for us to learn from a community-focused club with similar values.”

Sporting Lagos noted that the partnership would also create opportunities for European exposure for the best players from its project, as the club pushes on in its efforts to develop young football talent in Nigeria.

Akinlade was also quoted as saying, “I am truly honoured and excited to embark on this new chapter with Aarhus Fremad and further our shared commitment to engaging and empowering local communities.

“By strengthening the relationship between Sporting Lagos and Aarhus Fremad, we aim to create an environment that fosters education, growth, and opportunity for our players and the community at large.

“I have the utmost confidence in Lars Kruse’s continued leadership as CEO, and together, we will strive to maintain the values and long-term goals that have made these clubs such a cherished part of their respective communities.”

In his remarks, CEO of Aarhus Fremad, Lars Kruse, said it had been an exciting process, “from when I first heard that they had spotted us in Fremad all the way from Nigeria to where we are standing now.”

He added that it was fantastic that there were people with the right mindset who saw football as a catalyst for many other things.

According to Kruse, in terms of values, Sporting Lagos is a Nigerian Aarhus Fremad”.

“In practical terms, the agreement means that we can have a much larger perspective in Fremad, as well as an international dimension to work with.

“All in all, I have the feeling right now that this is a really good match – and I look forward to continuing the development in our club as well as the collaboration with Shola and his team,” he said.