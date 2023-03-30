2023 Presidential Election Terrible Own Goal For PDP — Sowunmi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has blamed the party for the electoral loss in the 2023 presidential election, saying the party gave out the election by itself.

The main opposition party was engulfed with internal crisis before the 2023 elections and it spiraled into the election with some governors within the party openly backing candidates of other parties.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Sowunmi, who was one of the spokespersons for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, likened the circumstances that resulted in the party’s loss to scoring an own goal.

READ ALSO: Interim Govt Advocates Are Daydreaming — Lalong

“I will say that the 2023 election was an unusual election. In 2019, we felt and we really strongly believed we were robbed but in 2023 I will like to say we gave it out by ourselves. I mean you can map the areas where we didn’t get our traditional numbers and you can just see PDP is responsible for not getting it here, PDP is responsible for not getting it there,” Sowunmi said.

He added, “So, our struggle or if you like their struggle because I wasn’t involved in that, their struggle trying to show we are this and that created a scenario where they were trying to settle a score with the general elections. It was a terrible own goal for our party.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sowunmi said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) did a good job in accreditation of voters during the elections but berated Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to transmit the results of the polls electronically, especially during the February 25 poll.