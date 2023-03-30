Arewa Youths Call For Zoning Of Senate President To North West 

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023, the Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria has called on newly-elected senators to zone the position of the Senate President to the North West for the interest of equity, fairness, and reward for hard work.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the president of the group Isah Abubakar noted that since the president-elect comes from the southern part of the country, it is only right for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the number three position in the country to the North West.

He premised their demand on the fact that the zone gave APC the highest vote – 2,884,132 – which represents about 32% of the total votes gained by the party in the 2023 presidential election.

This performance, according to the Arewa youth leader, should be adequately rewarded for the sake of unity, peace, progress, and national cohesion.

The group, therefore, appealed to the leadership of the APC and senators-elect for the 10th National Assembly to accord maximum support to any of the ranking lawmakers from the North-West to emerge as the senate president.