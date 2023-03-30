Court Grants Bail To Agba Jalingo 

Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted bail to a journalist Agba Jalingo to the tune of N500,000, with one surety in like sum.

Justice Abubakar had last Monday remanded Jalingo in prison after he was arraigned by the Nigerian Police Force for allegedly publishing a story that was considered an insult to one Mrs. Elizabeth Ayade, who is the wife of the younger brother of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

He was charged which issues bordered on alleged cybercrime, and accused of publishing an article that disparaged Mrs. Ayade’s personality.

He was specifically accused of engaging in a false publication that was intended to cause annoyance, ill will, and an insult to Mrs Ayade.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Dismisses Nwajiuba’s Suit Seeking Tinubu, Atiku’s Disqualification

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charge against him which is punishable under section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

Aside from the five hundred thousand naira bail bond, Justice Abubakar held that the surety must be an owner of a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The judge ordered that the title deed of the said property must be deposited with the deputy registrar in charge of litigations of the courts.

Besides, the court held that the surety must also depose to an affidavit of means.

While adjourning the case till May 31 for trial, Justice Abubakar held that the defendant should remain in prison custody, pending the perfection of his bail conditions.