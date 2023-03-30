Dapo Abiodun, Umo Eno, Radda Get Certificates Of Return 

More governors-elect including Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, and Dikko Radda of Katsina State have received their certificates of return.

The governors-elect got their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at different events on Thursday.

In Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and his deputy Noimot Oyedele alongside twenty-five out of the twenty-six members of the state assembly members elect got their certificates of return. The event was held at the state INEC headquarters in Abeokuta.

The God-ordained moment I received my Certificate of Return from INEC, as the reelected Executive Governor of Ogun State, accepting the people's renewed mandate till 2027#IgbegaOgunContinues #DapoAbiodun #OgunState #BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA pic.twitter.com/Fn7AioDejS Advertisement — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) March 30, 2023

It was attended by the state capital was attended by heads of security agencies, management members of the INEC in the state, and the National Commissioner in charge of Ogun, Ondo, and Osun Prof. Kunle Ajayi among others. At the event, Governor Dapo promised purposeful leadership and the provision of more critical infrastructure.

Radda Seeks Collaboration

In Katsina State, it was a similar story with the governor-elect extending hands of fellowship to his opponents.

He urged them to bring their ideas in efforts to move the state to greater heights. His mission, he continued, is to build the future of Katsina State in various sectors of human capital development such as education, health, and agriculture internally generated revenue as well as boosting micro small, and medium enterprises.

Dr Radda, who received his certificate of return alongside his running mate Hon Faruk Jobe, commended the INEC for conducting the most transparent and credible election in the history of Nigeria.

The Katsina governor-elect thanked the outgoing governor of the state Aminu Masari for leading the state well and leading the APC to victory.

“I wish to greatly thank the good people of Katsina State and party supporters for giving me the mandate. I want to assure you that I will deliver on the mandate and promises I made to you and to Almighty Allah,” he said.

Certificates of return were also presented to other members-elect of the state assembly.

The certificate presentation ceremony was held at the Katsina State INEC Office and was attended by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state.

Consolidation Time In Akwa Ibom

Meanwhile, in Akwa Ibom State, the governor-elect Umo Eno alongside his deputy Senator Akon Eyakenyi – who is the second female deputy governor in the state – and members-elect of the state house of assembly, got their certificates of return.

The National Commissioner for INEC Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu presented the certificates to the winners at a brief ceremony at the Commission’s office in Uyo, the state capital.

She assured of the Commission’s commitment to a free and transparent electoral process.

On his part, the governor-elect commended INEC for conducting a peaceful and transparent election in the state.

He assured that his administration will consolidate the development strides of the Udom Emmanuel administration through his ARISE AGENDA with emphasis on rural development, youth employment, and wealth creation, among others.

Out of the twenty -six members of the state house of Assembly, twenty-one are new while five are returning for a second term.