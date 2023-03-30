PDP Reverses Suspension Of Fayose, Anyim, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reversed its suspension of former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; and former Senate President, Pius Anyim.

Other party chieftains whose suspension were reversed also are Ibrahim Shema, Dennis Ityavyar and Aslam Aliyu.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in statement on Thursday also said the party’s National Working Committee reversed the referral of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

The PDP, Nigeria’s main opposition party, had a week ago suspended the party stalwarts over “anti-party activities”, even as the party continues to grapple with a myriad of internal issues that led to the suspension and consequent replacement of Iyorchia Ayu with Umar Damagum as the national chairman.

However, the party’s spokesman, Ologunagba, in a statement on Thursday said the PDP NWC met and “extensively discussed” recent developments in the party.

He said, “The NWC recognised the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“The NWC in the same vein reverses the suspension of the following underlisted members of our great Party: H.E Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State), Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State), and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.”

Before the February 25 presidential election weeks ago, Fayose, Ortom, Anyim and others campaigned for other presidential candidates other than the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar. The party members anchored their actions on the quest for a southern president after President Muhammadu Buhari whose two terms of eight years will end on May 29, 2023.

While Anyim and Fayose backed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ortom publicly endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). Ortom and Fayose are also known members of the G5 or Integrity Group within the PDP who rejected Atiku’s candidacy and the erstwhile leadership of Ayu over the call for southern presidency.