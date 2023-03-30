Police Arrest 19 Shi’ites For ‘Unlawful Procession’ In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the arrest of arrest of 19 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ite over “unlawful procession”.

The Command disclosed this in a statement on Thursday signed by it spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh.

According to the police, IMN members numbering over 400 staged a protest from Federal High Court to Eagle Square blocking roads following the court’s ruling on the passport of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The protest was after the court rejected an application filed by El-Zakzaky asking the Department Of State Services (DSS) to release his passport and that of his wife.

However, Justice Obiora Egwuatu in his ruling said El-zakzaky failed to prove that the DSS took the passports away, after his return from India.

The police spokesperson said IMN members threw stones and other dangerous objects at the police officers.

They were, however, dispersed with 19 of them arrested and will be charged to court, the police said.

The FCT Command assured residents of its commitment to security, safety, and peace within the capital territory, adding that no untoward incident was recorded as observation and monitoring continued.