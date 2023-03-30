Powerful Nigerians Behind Ongoing Deforestation, Says FG

The Federal Government has blamed the ongoing deforestation in the country on powerful interests at the subnational who protect loggers in the business of charcoal production.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdulahi, apportioned the blame today during the 69th weekly Ministerial weekly briefing at the state house.

READ ALSO: No Constitutional Provision For An Interim Govt — Agbakoba

Mr Abdullahi said the task force set up to apprehend the protracted menace of tree feeling for charcoal have faced difficulties in enforcement, disclosing that they constantly experience a push back at the subnational level on the grounds that the trees belong to the states.

The UK Government had earlier asked the Federal Government to prioritize tackling deforestation to curb climate emission.

The President consequently promised that the country is committed to tackling the menace that continues to record wide spread impacts on the country’s efforts towards shifting away from fossil fuel and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.