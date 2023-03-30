SPV Saga: CCB Set To Commence Investigation Of Atiku, Invites Keyamo

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is set to commence investigation of Atiku Abubakar over the diversion of public funds whilst he was Vice-President of Nigeria through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).

This is according to a brief statement by Asst. Head of Chambers at the Festus Keyamo Chambers, John Ainetor.

The communique further disclosed that The bureau has invited the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, to come forward to adopt his petition.

Keyamo is also to help the CCB secure the presence of the whistleblower, Mr. Michael Achimugu to assist in the investigation.

Mr. Keyamo assured that the crusade for accountability in respect of the issue was not a campaign gimmick as he has promised to follow it through to a logical conclusion, even after the victory of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Suit seeking to arrest Atiku

Earlier in the year, Festus Keyamo who was spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, filed a suit seeking that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrest Atiku Abubakar who was the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded polls.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) joined the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offences Related Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in the suit, which was filed after a 72-hour ultimatum he gave elapsed.

Keyamo, in a letter dated January 16 and addressed to the chairmen of EFCC, ICPC and CBC, said Atiku should be arrested and prosecuted for alleged offences against the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, Money Laundering, Criminal Breach of Trust and Criminal Misappropriation, and Conspiracy.

Keyamo made the demand following the controversial videos released by Michael Achimugu, a former aide of Atiku.

In the videos released some weeks ago, Achimugu made several allegations against the PDP presidential candidate.

He had claimed that between 1999 and 2007 when Atiku was Vice President, he colluded with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to fleece the country using what he termed “Special Purpose Vehicles” (SPVs).

Keyamo asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the anti-graft agencies to investigate the matter and prosecute Atiku.