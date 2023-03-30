Supreme Court Dismisses Nwajiuba’s Suit Seeking Tinubu, Atiku’s Disqualification

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by a former Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party as presidential candidates of their political parties.

The apex court dropped the suit on the ground that it was statute barred.

While dismissing the appeal on Thursday, a five-man panel led by Justice Inyang Okoro did not award cost against the former minister for withdrawing his case when informed that the case was filed outside the time prescribed by law.

Nwajiuba and a civil group are challenging Tinubu’s nomination on the ground that he did not disclose the source of his N100, 000,000 which he paid to obtain the nomination and expression of interest form in contravention of section 90 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and that the APC also did not comply with the federal character principle in the composition of the national working committee.

Mister Nwajiuba appealed to the court but the appeal was dismissed and the court affirmed the decision of the trial that the action was statute barred.

He had asked the Supreme Court to cancel the processes that produced Tinubu and Atiku as candidates of their political parties.

He had lost at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal both in Abuja on the same ground that his case lacked merit that could make the court look into it.