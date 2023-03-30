Tinubu, Other Nigerian Leaders Need Prayers To Succeed, Says Masari

By Abdurrahman Umar
Updated March 30, 2023
In this file photo, Bola Tinubu is flanked by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State while addressing reporters in Daura on July 10, 2022.

 

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has stressed the need for Nigerian citizens to continue assisting the incoming leaders with good prayers to deliver the best for the country.

According to Masari, leaders need prayers in piloting the affairs of the country.

Masari says prayers are important for successful leadership.

 

Masari was speaking on Wednesday at the General Muhammad Buhari House, Katsina when he hosted special prayers for the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima as well as the Katsina governor-elect, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda; his running mate, Hon. Faruk Lawal Jobe and members of their new cabinet.

The prayer session was attended by top-ranking Islamic clerics and other religious leaders across various sects where they gather to also praise Almighty Allah for choosing the right leaders for the country.

In particular, three of the clerics namely; Malam Ahmad Sukared, Sheikh Ishaq Nuhu Batagarawa, and Sheikh Yakubu Musa Hassan, urged citizens to desist from abusing leaders because they are doing their best.

They further called on the incoming administration in Katsina State to emulate the good leadership style of the outgoing Governor Masari for better results, praying for God almighty to guide the incoming government in the right direction.

