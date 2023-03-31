500m Fraud Allegation Against NASS Staff Leaders False, Says PASAN

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Friday said the N500 fraud allegation against staff members of its National Assembly leadership is false.

Reports had emerged that top officials of the National Assembly branch of PASAN were interrogated by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday over allegations of financial misappropriation involving about N500m.

But the PASAN’s President (NASS chapter), Comrade Sunday Sabiyi, has denied the allegation. In a statement, he described the reports as ridiculous, unfounded, false, and baseless, adding that it is the figment of the imagination of the masterminds of the report.

“We use this medium to state unequivocally that the said story is ridiculous, unfounded, false, baseless and remains the figment of the imagination of the masterminds of the report,” the statement read.

“It must be stated that nine aggrieved members of the union were suspended by the Union in a general congress upon an allegation of sale of the Union’s land during the tenure of the previous Executive.

“It will be recalled that a committee was set up to investigate the said allegation in which the suspended members were found guilty upon the submission of the committee’s report to the congress of the Union.”

See the full statement issued by PASAN below: