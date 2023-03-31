500m Fraud Allegation Against NASS Staff Leaders False, Says PASAN

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Friday said the N500 fraud allegation against staff members of its National Assembly leadership is false.
Reports had emerged that top officials of the National Assembly branch of PASAN were interrogated by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday over allegations of financial misappropriation involving about N500m.
READ ALSO: Buhari’s Aide Confirms Petroleum Minister Of State Sylva’s Resignation
But the PASAN’s President (NASS chapter), Comrade Sunday Sabiyi, has denied the allegation. In a statement, he described the reports as ridiculous, unfounded, false, and baseless, adding that it is the figment of the imagination of the masterminds of the report.
“We use this medium to state unequivocally that the said story is ridiculous, unfounded, false, baseless and remains the figment of the imagination of the masterminds of the report,” the statement read.
“It must be stated that nine aggrieved members of the union were suspended by the Union in a general congress upon an allegation of sale of the Union’s land during the tenure of the previous Executive.
“It will be recalled that a committee was set up to investigate the said allegation in which the suspended members were found guilty upon the submission of the committee’s report to the congress of the Union.”
See the full statement issued by PASAN below:
500m allegation of fraud against NASS Staff leaders false, baseless, says PASAN
The attention of the Chairman, of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN NASS CHAPTER), Comrade Sunday Sabiyi, has been drawn to reports by a section of the media alleging that the union leaders misappropriated the sum of N500 million.
We use this medium to state unequivocally that the said story is ridiculous, unfounded, false, and baseless and remains the figment of the imagination of the masterminds of the report.
It must be stated that nine aggrieved members of the union were suspended by the Union in a general congress upon an allegation of the sale of the Union’s land during the tenure of the previous Executive.
It will be recalled that a committee was set up to investigate the said allegation in which the suspended members were found guilty upon the submission of the committee’s report to the congress of the Union.
The decision of the nine suspended Executive members to petition the police after over two years of their suspension was an afterthought and an attempt to divert the attention of the staff with frivolous allegations just after another free and fair election where the incumbent Chairman, Sunday Sabiyi coasted to victory in a landslide.
However, in the interest of peace and harmonious working relationship in the National Assembly, the union has resolved to use its internal mechanism within the trade union precinct to look into the allegations as the National body remains the only authorized apex body of the union that can audit the books of any of its chapters.
Consequently, the Chairman Comrade Sabiyi hereby calls on all members of the union to remain calm and law-abiding as he remains resolute, committed and focused on consolidating on the gains already made by his led Executive team in discharging his duty to the best interest of staff especially now that he has a renewed mandate which he holds with two hands.
Signed
Comrade Sunday Sabiyi
PASAN CHAIRMAN