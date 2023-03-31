Arteta Wins March EPL Coach Of The Month, Saka Scoops Player Award

Arsenal duo of Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka have claimed the Premier League Coach and Player of the Month respectively for March 2023.

Arteta led the Gunners to a perfect March in the EPL where the North London side won all four games, scoring 14 goals to shoot them eight points clear at the league summit.

“That saw him edge out fellow Spaniards Pep Guardiola and Unai Emery, as well as Roberto De Zerbi to see him add to his triumphs in August, November/December, and January,” Arsenal wrote about Arteta’s most recent award.

“It is his fourth win from five nominations this campaign and takes his overall tally to six during his time in charge of us – moving him to joint-ninth in the all-time standings.

“He is now just one behind Jurgen Klopp’s record of five successes during a single season, which occurred during Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning season of 2019/20.”

Saka Shines

On the other hand, Saka, who has been in imperious form this term won the Player of the Month prize after seeing off competition from teammate Leandro Trossard, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa.

“Buyako started the month with a goal and assist in our 4-0 win against Everton, and ended it with three goal involvements in Sunday’s win over Crystal Palace, which saw him get on the scoresheet twice to become the first player to reach double figures for goals and assists in the division this term,” the table-toppers said about the English forward.