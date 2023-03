Ex-TETFUND Boss Bichi Heads Kano Transition Committee 

Kano State Governor-elect Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has constituted a 65-member Transition Committee to facilitate the smooth transfer of power from the outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

The committee is chaired by the former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Dr. Abdullahi Bichi and will be inaugurated on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2:00 PM.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor-elect Sanusi Tofa, the Committee’s main task is to ensure the orderly transfer of power.

“The Transition Committee will amongst other things facilitate the orderly transfer of power from the outgoing Ganduje Administration to the incoming Abba Gida Gida Administration,” the statement read.

The Committee is made up of various professionals including Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, Dr Ali Haruna Makoda, Barr Maliki Kuliya, and Dr. Farouk Kurawa.

The Committee also includes representatives from various organizations such as the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the State Chairman of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture.

THE MAIN TRANSITION COMMITTEE

Sen. AB Baffa Bichi, PhD – Chairman

Prof. Hafiz Abubakar – Member

Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi – Member

Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa – Member

Hon. Ahmad Garba Bichi – Member

Dr Ali Haruna Makoda – Member

Barr Maliki Kuliya – Member

Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi – Member

Dr. Danyaro Ali Yakasai – Member

Engr. Muhammad Diggol – Member

Dr Ibrahim Jibrin Provost – Member

Sheikh Aminu Daurawa – Member

Dr. Labaran Abubakar Yusuf – Member

Prof Sani Lawan MFashi – Member

Alh. Umar S. Minjibir – Member

Dr Danjuma Mahmud – Member

Engr. Kabir Jibrin – Member

Dr. Farouk Kurawa – Member

Engr. Dr. Marwan Ahmad – Member

Dr. Aminu Garba Magashi – Member

Alh. Aminu Ibrahim Abba – Member

Alh. Laminu Rabiu – Member

Engr. Bello Muhd Kiru – Member

Engr. Garba Ahmed Bichi – Member

Hon. Tajudeen Othman – Member

Sadiya Abdu Bichi – Member

Hon. Yusuf Jamo – Member

Hon. Nura Dankadai – Member

Alh Yusuf Lawan – Member

Hon. Umar Maggi Gama – Member

Hj Azumi Namadi Bebeji – Member

Prof. Auwalu Arzai – Member

Rt. Hon. Gambo Sallau – Member

Bar. Muhuyi Rimingado – Member

State Chairman, NLC – Member

State Chairman, KACCIMA – Member

Alh. Audu Kirare – Member

PS Adda’u Kutama – Member

PS Aminu Rabo – Member

Alh. Sule Chamba Fagge – Member

Alh. Usman Adamu Gaya – Member

Engr. Tijjani Yunkus – Member

Engr. Abubakar Argungu – Member

Alh. Yahaya Musa – Member

Rt. Hon. Alasan Kibiya – Member

Prof. Dahiru Sani Shuaibu – Member

Arc. Ibrahim Yakubu – Member

Dr. Kabiru Muhd Kofa – Member

Dr. Mustapha Sani – Member

Sheikh Malam Abbas Abubakar Daneji – Member

Bar. Bashir Yusuf Mohd – Member

Bar. Ibrahim Wangida – Member

Umaru Idi – Member

Dr. Sulaiman Wali – Member

Hon. Rabiu Liliko Gwarzo – Member

Alh. Kabiru Gwarzo – Member

Hj Aisha Kaita – Member

Hj Aisha Lawan Saji – Member

Ali Yahuza Gano – Member

Hon. Auwal Mukhtar Bichi – Member

Alh. Musa Fagge Member

Hon Wakili Aliyu Garko – Member

Tukur Bala Sagagi – Member

Dr Nura Yaro D/Tofa – Member

PS Abdullahi Musa – Member/Secretary