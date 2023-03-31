Kano Governor-Elect Warns Against Illegal Construction On Public Lands

The Governor-elect of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has issued a warning to the public against engaging in illegal construction on public lands within and around certain areas of Kano city.

These areas include schools, religious and cultural sites, hospitals, graveyards, and the city walls.

Yusuf, who posted on his verified Facebook page, emphasized the need to restore the city’s master plan and protect important public spaces.

He urged individuals and groups to discontinue any construction work on public lands in these areas.

The warning comes ahead of Yusuf’s swearing-in ceremony as the governor of Kano State on May 29th, 2023.

The governor-elect has expressed his commitment to ensuring that the city’s master plan is adhered to and that important public spaces are preserved for future generations.