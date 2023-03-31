Napoli Lose Injured Osimhen For Milan Clash

Runaway Serie A leaders Napoli will be without star striker Victor Osimhen due to a groin injury when they host last season’s champions AC Milan on Sunday, his club said Friday.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international’s 21 goals in Serie A have propelled Napoli to the verge of their third Serie A title but first since the late Diego Maradona inspired them to the 1990 Scudetto.

However, he will have to sit out Sunday’s game after returning from international duty with the club saying: “He complained of a pain in his groin and medical tests revealed the injury.”

His status will be reviewed next week, the club added.

Napoli hold a 19-point lead over closest pursuers Lazio with 11 matches remaining.

Milan have mounted a lacklustre title defence and lie fourth, 23 points adrift of Napoli.