Neutralize Vestiges Of Terrorists In North East, Gen Irabor Charges Troops

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General LEO Irabor has expressed his confidence in the combat readiness and operational posture of OPHK especially in the ongoing Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations in the North East region of Nigeria.

The CDS who on Thursday, 30th March was at the NE Theatre on an operational visit was visibly impressed by the steady successes recorded by troops in the Theatre.

Additionally, the Defence Chief was briefed on the Operational activities of the Theatre by the Theatre Commander, Maj Gen IS Ali as well as intelligence brief by the Theatre Intelligence Coordinator, Brig Gen OM Azuikpe.

Speaking during the visit, Gen Irabor commended the efforts of the Theatre Commander and the entire officers and men of OPHK in restoring adequate peace and normalcy to the NE.

While assuring them of his continuous support and provision of requisite platforms needed for their operations, he charged them to remain resolute and committed in neutralizing the marauding terrorist elements of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province.

Before departure, the CDS and his team visited recuperating troops undergoing treatment at 7 Div Medical Services and Hospital where he encouraged and empathized with troops and assured them of a guaranteed and improved welfare scheme designed for them and their families.

Other highpoints of the visit include his interaction with Soldiers and Airmen of OPHK, presentation of souvenirs, signing of visitors book and group photograph.