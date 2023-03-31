Nigeria’s Challenges Giving Me Sleepless Nights – Katsina Emir

The Emir of Katsina, HRH Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, has lamented Nigeria’s myriad of challenges, saying the development is worrying.

“Nigeria’s problems are among what has been disturbing me in person to the extent that I find it difficult to sleep for 3-7 days,” the monarch said at the launch of his Peace Foundation in Katsina on Thursday.

“In fact, I’m not wrong to say that Nigeria’s problems are responsible for my current health predicament”.

At the event, at least 17,000 people in the state benefited from the distribution of the items.

The beneficiaries, mostly victims of insurgency, orphans, and women living with Vasco Virginal Fistula among other less privileged citizens, smiled their way back home with bags of maize, millet, rice, sugar, wrappers, and other non-food items.

The Emir, while distributing the items through representatives of the beneficiaries, said the gesture has become mandatory for him because Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) asked Muslims to always assist brothers, sisters, and immediate and remote neighbours who are in need irrespective of differences.

The objective of the Emir’s Peace Foundation, according to the Chairman, Board of Trustees, and the 6th Waziri of Katsina, Senator Ibrahim Ida, is to support the government to address the lingering insurgency in the state, the emirate, and the country.

Other objectives include assisting the victims of insurgency, orphans, and those in dire need such as material, spiritual, and medical needs among others.

“Helping the women suffering from Vasco Virginal Fistula VVF at the National Obstetric Fistula Center, Babbar Ruga, Katsina State.

“Helping people that are mentally affected. Ensure that the youths are taught basic skills for them to depend on themselves.

“Helping the authorities in whatever way we can to ensure that the issue and the perennial problem of drug abuse are squarely addressed.

“And taking whatever measures we can feel we can recommend and implement for the betterment of the society.

“Today, we have gathered to formally launch the foundation. On behalf of the members of trustees, we thank you, the Emir, for entrusting us with this responsibility. We assure you that we are not going to fail. This is the first emirate in the country that set up this foundation,” Ida stated.