Police Arrest 14 For Armed Robbery, Drugs, And Thuggery In Kano

Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of 14 suspected armed robbers, drug dealers, and thieves during the first week of Ramadan.

The clearance operation, carried out by a team of Operation Restore Peace operatives, resulted in the recovery of dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, and stolen properties.

In a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, it was revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, has declared a total war against all forms of thuggery (Daba) in the state.

READ ALSO: NLC ‘Satisfied’ With Cash Flow, Seeks To Clear Pending Issues In Two Weeks

The police command said it has intensified efforts to rid Kano of all forms of crimes and criminality, especially during the Ramadan fasting period.

“The Commissioner of Police further warns that anyone found in possession of any weapon or illicit drugs during the Ramadan Fasting period and beyond will be arrested.

He further called on all criminals to repent or leave the State completely. Otherwise, they will be arrested and face the full wrath of the law,” the statement read.

The police command also urged the public to report any incidents to the nearest police station and not to take the law into their hands.

The Commissioner of Police thanked the people of Kano State for their prayers, continuous support, understanding, encouragement, and cooperation.

He further assured residents that rigorous patrols and raids of criminals’ hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the state.