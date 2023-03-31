Tonye Cole Storms INEC Office Over Certified Copies Of Rivers Gov Poll Results

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, on Friday stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt demanding the release of the Certified True Copies of the election results.

Cole, who addressed journalists at the INEC office, said despite applications and court injunctions mandating INEC to release the documents, the commission has not availed them with any documents.

The Rivers APC candidate, who was at the INEC Office in company with the some party members, including the state Legal Adviser, Dike Iheanyichukwu, said the action of the commission is stalling his party’s preparations to seek redress at the election tribunal.

He decried the failure of INEC in Rivers State to release the documents almost two weeks after the Governorship and House of assembly elections.

Also speaking, APC legal adviser wondered why INEC had yet to release the documents, saying the action of the commission is eliciting suspicion.

He said the failure of INEC to release the Certified True Copies of the election results is affecting the constitutional 21-day window to file a petition at the tribunal.