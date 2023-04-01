Court Sentences Three To Death For Homicide, Armed Robbery

The High Court of Justice No. 8 sitting in Kaugama, Jigawa State has sentenced three individuals to death by hanging on nine counts of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and armed robbery by using firearms.

The defendants, Suleiman Bello, Auwalu Muhammed, and Yakubu Muhammed, were found guilty of attacking and killing Audu Saje of Manda village and abducting Hadiza Abdullahi of Marma town, Kirikasamma Local Government Area (LGA), and demanding a ransom of N150 million.

During a raid at the defendants’ hideout camp, three AK-47 rifles, one GPMG, nine magazines, 309 live ammunition, N2,070,000, and a Boxer motorcycle belonging to the late Saje were found in the possession of the defendants.

The judge while delivering the judgement held that the prosecution had successfully proved the offences of criminal conspiracies to commit culpable homicide and armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms against the 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants.

“The Prosecution led by the Honourable Attorney-General of Jigawa State Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu had proved beyond a reasonable doubt the charges against the three defendants,” said Justice M. M Kaugama.

The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th defendants were sentenced to death by hanging for the offence of Culpable Homicide under section 221(a) of the Penal Code Law of Jigawa State, death by hanging for the offence of Armed Robbery under section 1(2) of the Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Law of the Federation, and 10 years imprisonment for the offence of Illegal Possession of the Firearms under section 3 (1) of the same law.

Furthermore, the court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charge of abduction and theft against the defendants. The court discharged and acquitted the 2nd Defendant Ya’u Mai Hatsi on all the counts.

In another judgement, High Court No. 3 presided over by Justice M.A Sambo sentenced one Mustapha Isa of Auramo Quarters, Ringim LGA to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of sodomy punishable under section 4(2) of the Penal Code (miscellaneous amendment) Law of Jigawa State, 2014.

“The Prosecution Counsel Kabiru Abdullahi Esq. had proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt against the Defendant,” said Justice A M Sambo.

The ruling has been welcomed by the people of Jigawa State as a step towards eradicating criminal activities in the state.