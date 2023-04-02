Khosi Wins BBTitans, Walks Away With $100,000

South Africa’s Khosi has won the maiden edition of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) reality TV show, claiming the grand prize of $100,000.

Khosi defeated five other competitors in the finale of the show themed “Ziyakhala Wahala” on Sunday.

The five finalists are Tsatsii, Ipeleng, Ebubu, Yvonne, and Kanaga Jnr.

The first to be evicted was Ipeleng, followed by Ebubu and Yvonne.

Premiered on January 15 and ran for 78 days, the show is the first Big Brother to house participants from only South Africa and Nigeria.

Khosi, who is a journalist is originally from KwaZulu-Natal and lives in Johannesburg South Africa

According to the BBTitans’ website, “Khosi’s personality suits her journalism profession: she is talkative and open-minded. While adventurous, she is also self-aware.”