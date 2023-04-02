Property Destroyed As Fire Breaks Out At Flux Logisxis, Lagos

A fire outbreak at Flux Logisxis in the Ikeja Area of Lagos State, has left a property destroyed, but no one was harmed, authorities have said.

Images and videos posted by the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, showed parts of buildings burnt and fire fighters trying to douse the flames.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Farinloye, disclosed that the fire started from a warehouse and consumed a whole section of the company.

According to the NEMA official, the warehouse which is located at Second Gate bus stop, Oba Akran Way, Ikeja, housed imported drinks and few foreign materials.

He said the Berger Paints Fire Service worked assiduously to prevent the fire from spreading to SKG Pharmaceutical Company, adding that they (Berger Paints) mobilized their resources from about 500 metres to carryout the intervention.

The SKG Pharmaceutical Company had Fire Hydrants in their premises which could have assisted greatly, however, the guards on duty could not access or operate the hydrant.

NEMA through its South West Zonal Coordinator, urged all Nigerians to be cautious of the delicate season, stressing that negligence or unsafe practices could lead to immense losses.

“The transiting season of dry season to wet season has always being very critical and dangerous in all years due to negligence or unsafe practices,” Mr Farinloye noted.

He said dampening of the scene is ongoing as officials of the Fire Service, LASEMA LRU and Berger Paints fire crew have succeeded in bringing the fire under control.