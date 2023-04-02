Troops Neutralize 11 Bandits In Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

In continuation of its onslaught against bandits in the north west zone, Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized eleven bandits during a fierce battle in Birnin Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

An operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government , said the troops advanced to several identified locations, and cleared bandit camps in Bagoma, Rema, Bugai, Dagara, Sabon Layi, Gagumi, Kakangi, Katakaki and Randagi.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in the course of the operations, the troops made contact with bandits at Kakangi and Katakaki, and during a fierce gun battle , the criminals were subdued by the troops’ aggressive firepower.

He said that eleven of the bandits were neutralized by the troops while the rest escaped with bullet wounds.

During the operation, the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, 57 rounds of ammunition while Six motorcycles belonging to the bandits were destroyed .

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the emphatic outing by the security forces, and praised the General Officer Commanding the One Mechanized Division and the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja for his leadership.

The governor also lauded the troops for their consistent and spirited efforts, as he urges them to build on the momentum of the recent notable success.