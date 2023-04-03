2023 Elections: All Calls For Arrest Of Obi, Datti, Must Stop – LP Youths

Youths of the Labour Party have asked those calling for the arrest of its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to stop immediately.

At a press conference in Owerri, Imo State, Sunday, the National Youth Leader of Labour Party, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, said the party flagbearer and his vice have engaged in an exceptional campaign anchored on competence and strength of character, adding that there are no basis upon which such calls should be made.

Prince Ahanotu told news men that “it is surprising to see the APC stage-managing all manners of baseless propaganda to misrepresent” the people’s collective sense of equity and fairness.

Ahanotu who also serves as a deputy national secretary for the LP, demanded that the various calls for the arrest of Mr Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed should stop forthwith as the Obidient Nigerian youths have cast their final hope on the judiciary.

He added that the young people shall be in the court to observe every process for future reference.

Speaking further the spokesman asserted that “the attacks, intimidations and molestation of the Igbos in Lagos should please be stopped because such is an invitation to national instability. Nigerians must live as free citizens wherever they are in any part of this country”.

Ahanotu urged the security agencies to please employ high level of professional conduct in excocting their jobs and desist from being ready tools in the hands of power-drunk politicians who have kept the nation below the bars of international standards.

Speaking on the party’s leadership the youth leader stated that as a matter of solidarity, the young people have chosen to pass a vote of towering confidence on the national chairman, Barr Julius Abure.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore any sort of selfish call for his suspension from disgruntled individuals, all the Obidients family members are fully behind our natural chairman who pioneered the journey of taking back our country,” Ahanotu stressed.

He also emphasized that the Obidient youths have also passed a vote of confidence on the Nigerian Judiciary, adding that the youths refuse to accept the insinuations that the judiciary has been cowered and pocketed by powers that be, to subvert justice and popular wishes of Nigerians.