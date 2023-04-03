Alleged Rape: Absence Of Pastor Feyi Daniel Stalls Arraignment

The arraignment of Bishop Oluwafeyiropo Daniel, the founder of ‘I Reign Christian Ministry’ Ikota, Lekki, for the alleged rape of his church member was on Monday stalled at the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja.

Bishop Daniel who failed to turn up in court was to be arraigned before Justice Rahman Oshodi.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs Inumidun Solarin told the judge that one ASP Yemi informed her that the defendant was earlier granted administrative bail by the police at Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos and could not be found at the address he dropped with the police.

READ ALSO: Court Admits More Evidence Against Defendants Over Alleged $1.4m Fraud

However, the prosecution told the court that they had information that the Bishop was in Abuja and had a church function on Monday.

Mrs Solarin, therefore, asked the court to give a new date for the arraignment of the defendant.

She also told the judge that the new trial date would be communicated to the police to ensure the defendant’s presence in court.

Justice Oshodi granted the request of the prosecution and adjourned till April 17.

A legal advice issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins disclosed that “after a consideration of the facts available in the duplicate case file, the office of the DPP is of the view that there exists prima facie, the offence of Rape under Section 260 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 against the Suspect Oluwafeyiropo Daniel”.

Excerpts of the legal advice also said, “Facts from the duplicate case file reveal that the suspect – Oluwafeyiropo Daniel is a pastor and the Founder of ‘I Reign Christian Ministry’, that he had a church branch in Akungba Akoko where he had young people as Pastors and Assistant Pastors.

“It is also revealed that Oluwafeyiropo Daniel invites the branch pastors and assistant to his house from time for one reason or the other.

“The Complainant- Joan Akinbinu was an assistant Pastor at the Akungba branch whom Oluwafeyiropo Daniel took advantage of whenever she visits his Ikota residence. It is revealed that Oluwafeyiropo Daniel has presented himself as his victim’s spiritual father whom they must be loyal to and must never hide anything from him including their body lures the complainant and his other victim into having sexual intercourse with him.

“Although, Oluwafeyiropo Daniel denied all allegations and states that he had never at any time assaulted the complainant – Joan Akinbinu or any of his other victims, the evidence of the victims in the duplicate case file is cogent, direct and unequivocal and is sufficient evidence against Oluwafeyiropo Daniel.

“In the light of the foregoing, this office shall prosecute Oluwafeyiropo Daniel for the offence of Rape under Sections 260 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”