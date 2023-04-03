Jonathan Bags Peace Award, Urges African Leaders To Make Life Easy For Citizens

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged African leaders to make life easy for their citizens.

The former Nigerian leader who spoke at the maiden edition of the African Heritage Concert and Awards in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday, said such leaders should be concerned about the legacies they are going leave behind.

Jonathan’s media aide Wealth Ominabo in a statement on Monday said the ex-President made the call after bagging the ‘African Democracy and Peace Icon Award,’ where he called on African leaders to avoid turning themselves into “bosses of the people”.

He stressed that the duty of leaders is to run their countries properly and efficiently, and “not to dehumanize human beings and make their lives difficult”.

In Kigali, Rwanda, where I was today honoured with the African Democracy and Peace Icon Award at the inaugural African Heritage Concert and Awards (AfriHeritage-23). I congratulate other awardees and commend the organisers,

African Heritage Concert and Awards Committee… pic.twitter.com/5jjvUGtR6W — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) April 1, 2023 Advertisement

“When you are called the executive president, our duty is to run our country properly, not to dehumanize human beings and make their lives difficult. What you should think is when you leave office, what will the world remember for?” he asked.

“Will the world remember you for killing people? Will the world remember you for jailing people, or will the world remember you for destroying their systems?

“What people will remember you for is what should guide our decisions, and I believe every leader should begin to think that when you leave office, one day you will be remembered one way or the other, positively or negatively.”

The organisers — Heritage Times (HT) — said the event was strategically packaged to celebrate and honour African greats who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and have made a sustainable global impact in promoting the continent.

Other awardees included the former President of Tanzania, late John Magufuli; Vice President of Liberia, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor and former President of Botswana, Seretse Ian Khama.